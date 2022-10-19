Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $193.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.70.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

