Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 125.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.15.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.28. 6,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

