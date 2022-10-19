LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.92.

LVOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LiveVox in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

LiveVox Stock Performance

LVOX opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $298.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of -0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiveVox ( NASDAQ:LVOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $32.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Equities analysts expect that LiveVox will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of LiveVox by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

