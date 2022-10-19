Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 32,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 119,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Lithium Chile Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

About Lithium Chile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

