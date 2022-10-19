Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 32,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 119,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.
Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.
