Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 1% This Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 18th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.70 billion and $303.69 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $51.75 or 0.00268156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022256 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000781 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001366 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016936 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,416,356 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
