Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $59.97 million and approximately $448,458.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003777 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,337,315 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

