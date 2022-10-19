Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 183 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 33,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 66.8% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 18.3% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $434.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

