Lincoln National Corp Purchases 4,182 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $135,383,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $88,546,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,498,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,915,000 after buying an additional 1,042,000 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

