Lido wstETH Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $948.41 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $1,394.54 or 0.07269709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $264.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido wstETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,284.38 or 0.27521036 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010749 BTC.

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.