Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,293.44 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,293.44 or 0.06720548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $2.79 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,445,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

