Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) PT Raised to $24.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,540.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58.

Insider Activity

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at $51,533,229.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,115 shares in the company, valued at $54,630,825.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares in the company, valued at $51,533,229.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,999 shares of company stock worth $1,656,993 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.