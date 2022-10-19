Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 389648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 257.12 and a quick ratio of 240.00. The firm has a market cap of C$126.71 million and a PE ratio of -26.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.98.

Get Laurion Mineral Exploration alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laurion Mineral Exploration

In other news, Director Nick Ierfino sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$63,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,132,129 shares in the company, valued at C$6,193,450.29. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,530.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 17 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.