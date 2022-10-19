LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Stock Price Up 92.7%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) rose 92.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 5,353,575 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 860% from the average daily volume of 557,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Up 92.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $168.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.