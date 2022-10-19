Kokoswap Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $189.51 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a market cap of $189.51 million and approximately $51,516.00 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.50 or 0.27665712 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.