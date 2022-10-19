KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA) versus Toast (NYSE:TOST) Critical Analysis

KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KludeIn I Acquisition and Toast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KludeIn I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Toast 1 6 8 0 2.47

Toast has a consensus price target of $27.43, indicating a potential upside of 35.34%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than KludeIn I Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KludeIn I Acquisition N/A -50.67% 3.45% Toast -14.83% -22.86% -14.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares KludeIn I Acquisition and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.2% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Toast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KludeIn I Acquisition and Toast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KludeIn I Acquisition N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Toast $1.71 billion 6.09 -$487.00 million ($1.59) -12.75

KludeIn I Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast.

Summary

Toast beats KludeIn I Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Toast

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

