Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $129.62 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

