Keyera Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Keyera Price Performance
KEY opened at C$28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.53. The firm has a market cap of C$6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$26.34 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
