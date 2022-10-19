KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

KBR has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KBR to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

KBR Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. 701,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,106. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. KBR has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,675 shares of company stock worth $1,229,309. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in KBR by 112.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank purchased a new position in KBR during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

