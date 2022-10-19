JUNO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $191.37 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00016057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market cap of $191.37 million and $762,057.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.33 or 0.27573261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010769 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 62,126,356 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

