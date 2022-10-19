Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBAXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of JBAXY opened at $8.97 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

