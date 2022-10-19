Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Shares Up 4.6%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.78. 425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Jollibee Foods Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names.

