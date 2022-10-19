Jennison Associates LLC Sells 80,689 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,689 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Humana worth $189,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,625,000 after acquiring an additional 201,702 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.09. 7,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

