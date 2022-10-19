Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,265,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,650 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $244,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,347,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 57,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.