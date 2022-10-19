Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060,385 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.70% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $467,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.98. 32,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,790. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

