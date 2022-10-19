Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,666,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.18% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $197,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $63,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE NEP traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $71.31. 1,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,561. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.