Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 212,961 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,961 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.84% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,676,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 233,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 724,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,402,000 after purchasing an additional 212,329 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.28.

EL traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $211.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,596. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.12 and a 200-day moving average of $251.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

