Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 10,761,322 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 1.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.04% of Schlumberger worth $1,034,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. 283,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,567,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

