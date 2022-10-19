Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Antero Resources Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of AR stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 3.59. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

