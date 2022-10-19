Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NSA opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

