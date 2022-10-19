James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,228.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,345.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $1,886,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,228.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,778. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GO shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

