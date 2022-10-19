James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 685 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 992.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 42,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,468,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.44. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $176.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.