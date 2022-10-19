James Investment Research Inc. Invests $82,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $122.94 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.80.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

