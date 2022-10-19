James Investment Research Inc. Invests $40,000 in Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Global X China Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000.

Global X China Energy ETF Price Performance

CHIE opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Global X China Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

About Global X China Energy ETF

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

