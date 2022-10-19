James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $3,533,882.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,978,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,250,631.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,023,341 and have sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

