ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1685 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

ITV Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. ITV has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ITV from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 54 ($0.65) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

