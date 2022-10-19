iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,140 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 77,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,241. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

