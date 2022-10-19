iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IJR traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 314,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,042. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

