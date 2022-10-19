iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,012 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 198,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,842,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

