iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 244.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $109.91. The company had a trading volume of 39,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,754. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.83 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.07.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

