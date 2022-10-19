iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,837,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,098,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,914,000 after buying an additional 4,141,384 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,647,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,131,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,950,000 after buying an additional 1,046,877 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,445,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 1,214,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,707. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

