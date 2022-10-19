iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $56.89. 1,704,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,668,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

