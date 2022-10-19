iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,276 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 180,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 268,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $905,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 55,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,995. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

