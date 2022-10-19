iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D cut its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 301.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7,923.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EWA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. 222,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,108. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

