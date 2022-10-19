iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.87. Approximately 5,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 11,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.