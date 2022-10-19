iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,626. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.27.

