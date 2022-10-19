ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Large Volume Increase

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 376,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,217,494 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $6.30 target price on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

ironSource Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ironSource had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $182.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in ironSource by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,936,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,988 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,503,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 4,025,522 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,850,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after buying an additional 5,042,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,899,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after buying an additional 2,112,261 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

