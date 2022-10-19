Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading 7.1% Higher

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36). 249,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 287,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.34).

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £34.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.49.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

