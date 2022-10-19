Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 280 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,621. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.61 and its 200-day moving average is $333.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.