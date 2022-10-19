Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Shares Up 0.7%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.80. 12,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 24,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.79%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

